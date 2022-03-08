iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Shares Gap Up to $15.86

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.86, but opened at $16.60. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF shares last traded at $16.58, with a volume of 56,248 shares traded.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.39.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.414 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This is a boost from iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $710,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 931,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,215,000 after buying an additional 216,075 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 315,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,176,000 after buying an additional 107,295 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,543,000.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:EUFN)

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

