iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Sold by Centerpoint Advisors LLC

Centerpoint Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 774 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $5,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 151.7% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after buying an additional 9,941 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 81,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 19.7% during the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 29,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 4,807 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 193,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 41.2% during the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 5,722 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJS traded up $2.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.91. 12,552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,478. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $95.25 and a one year high of $111.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.94.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

