IsoEnergy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ISENF) Short Interest Down 22.6% in February

IsoEnergy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ISENF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 417,900 shares, a drop of 22.6% from the January 31st total of 539,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 135,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Shares of ISENF stock traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $3.86. The stock had a trading volume of 40,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,691. IsoEnergy has a 1 year low of $1.53 and a 1 year high of $5.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.32.

IsoEnergy Company Profile

IsoEnergy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, evaluation, and exploration of uranium mineral properties. It primarily holds 100% interest in the Larocque East, Geiger, Thorburn Lake, and Radio properties in the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as interests in various other properties.

