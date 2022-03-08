Italk (OTCMKTS:TALK) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Italk (OTCMKTS:TALK – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Talkspace Inc. is a virtual behavioral healthcare company. It delivered services through an easy-to-use and fully encrypted web and mobile platform, consistent with HIPAA and other state regulatory requirements. The company offers treatment options for almost every need. Talkspace Inc., formerly known as Hudson Executive Investment Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Italk alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TALK. Citigroup cut shares of Italk from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $7.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Italk in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a hold rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Italk from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a hold rating on shares of Italk in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Italk presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.56.

TALK opened at $1.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.86. Italk has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $10.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TALK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Italk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Italk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $640,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Italk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $287,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Italk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Italk during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,490,000. 52.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Italk (Get Rating)

iTalk, Inc provides retail and wholesale distribution, master agent, turnkey dealer portal, and logistic solutions to the mobility industry in the United States. It primarily offers prepaid and postpaid distribution services. The company's services are delivered through the Internet and terminated through third-party carriers.

Featured Stories

