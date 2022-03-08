Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Stock Holdings Lowered by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its position in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,007 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Itron were worth $3,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITRI. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Itron by 104.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 501 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Itron by 89.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Itron by 44.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Itron by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Itron by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,182 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Itron alerts:

ITRI stock opened at $45.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Itron, Inc. has a one year low of $44.78 and a one year high of $114.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.49.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.56. Itron had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $485.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ITRI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Itron from $60.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Argus lowered shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Itron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Itron from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.92.

In other news, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.80, for a total value of $41,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 4,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $250,737.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,633 shares of company stock valued at $738,031 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

About Itron (Get Rating)

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.