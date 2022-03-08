Ituran Location and Control Ltd. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:ITRN)

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd.

Ituran Location and Control has decreased its dividend payment by 1.8% over the last three years. Ituran Location and Control has a payout ratio of 23.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Ituran Location and Control to earn $2.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.9%.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRN traded down $1.18 on Tuesday, reaching $20.88. 49,949 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,128. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.90. Ituran Location and Control has a 52 week low of $19.73 and a 52 week high of $29.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $490.05 million, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46. Ituran Location and Control had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 11.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ituran Location and Control will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITRN. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 3.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 9.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. 60.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Ituran Location and Control from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Ituran Location and Control Company Profile

Ituran Location & Control Ltd. engages in the provision of stolen vehicle recovery, fleet management, and tracking services. It operates through the following segments: Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics Services segment consists predominantly of regionally- based stolen vehicle recovery services, fleet management services and value-added services comprised of personal advanced locater services and concierge services.

