Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on J. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.78.

J traded down $1.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.58. 1,276,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 741,531. Jacobs Engineering Group has a one year low of $114.11 and a one year high of $149.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of 53.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $128.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.69.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.02). Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sfmg LLC lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 6.1% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments. The Critical Mission Solutions provides a full spectrum of cyber, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting services.

