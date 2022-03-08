Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on J. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.78.
J traded down $1.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.58. 1,276,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 741,531. Jacobs Engineering Group has a one year low of $114.11 and a one year high of $149.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of 53.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $128.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.69.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sfmg LLC lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 6.1% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.
About Jacobs Engineering Group (Get Rating)
Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments. The Critical Mission Solutions provides a full spectrum of cyber, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting services.
