Jane Street Group LLC Buys 25,708 Shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN – Get Rating) by 86.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,708 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF were worth $3,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,486,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 89.2% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 6,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,057,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF alerts:

GINN stock opened at $48.76 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $48.76 and a 52 week high of $65.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.80 and its 200 day moving average is $59.73.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GINN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.