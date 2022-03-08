Jane Street Group LLC Takes Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 72,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,401,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXF. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 16.2% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 136.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the third quarter valued at $165,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PXF opened at $42.52 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.71. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.31 and a fifty-two week high of $50.38.

