Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $2.48 Million Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $2,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPT. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 213.3% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $170.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $165.38 and its 200 day moving average is $161.54. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $101.73 and a one year high of $180.37. The firm has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($1.12). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 26.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.70%.

In other Camden Property Trust news, COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 35,203 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.73, for a total value of $6,045,411.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 72,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.99, for a total value of $12,790,536.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 207,506 shares of company stock worth $36,238,524. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on CPT. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $162.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.00.

Camden Property Trust Profile (Get Rating)

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.