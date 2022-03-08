Janus Henderson Group PLC Raises Holdings in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 104,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,306 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Tronox were worth $2,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TROX. State Street Corp raised its position in Tronox by 5.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,337,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,358,000 after purchasing an additional 128,067 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Tronox by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 145,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after acquiring an additional 36,818 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Tronox in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,338,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Tronox by 83.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 306,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,561,000 after acquiring an additional 139,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berry Street Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in Tronox in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,233,000. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Tronox alerts:

NYSE TROX opened at $16.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Tronox Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $15.61 and a fifty-two week high of $26.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.67 and a 200-day moving average of $23.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 2.19.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $884.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.39 million. Tronox had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tronox Holdings plc will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Tronox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Tronox’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TROX. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Tronox from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Tronox from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Tronox from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tronox currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.43.

Tronox Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.