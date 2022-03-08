Janus Henderson Group PLC Raises Stock Position in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,765 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $2,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 330 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. 66.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CACC opened at $487.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $566.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $607.15. The company has a quick ratio of 39.04, a current ratio of 39.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.26. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 52-week low of $346.49 and a 52-week high of $703.27.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $14.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.69 by $1.91. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 51.63% and a return on equity of 38.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 50.74 earnings per share for the current year.

CACC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Credit Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $444.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $411.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Credit Acceptance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $433.20.

In other news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 2,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $660.32, for a total transaction of $1,554,393.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

