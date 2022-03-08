Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 17,822 Shares of Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,822 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Corsair Gaming were worth $2,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corsair Gaming during the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 44.7% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Corsair Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. 15.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRSR shares. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Macquarie reduced their price target on Corsair Gaming from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corsair Gaming from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.13.

Shares of NASDAQ CRSR opened at $21.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.02 and its 200 day moving average is $23.82. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.68 and a 52 week high of $42.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. Corsair Gaming had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The firm had revenue of $510.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

