Janus Henderson Group PLC Trims Position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,216 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $2,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBTYK. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Liberty Global by 23.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after buying an additional 32,952 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,409,000 after acquiring an additional 5,141 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 11.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 67,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 6,853 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 15.0% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Liberty Global by 76.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 183,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,968,000 after purchasing an additional 79,377 shares during the last quarter. 54.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Liberty Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Liberty Global stock opened at $23.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Liberty Global plc has a 12 month low of $23.45 and a 12 month high of $30.49. The company has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.28 and its 200-day moving average is $28.15.

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

