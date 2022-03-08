Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 610,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 122,097 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Janus International Group were worth $7,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the second quarter worth approximately $3,242,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus International Group during the second quarter worth approximately $284,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Janus International Group during the second quarter worth approximately $2,634,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the second quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the second quarter worth $5,388,000. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Janus International Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Janus International Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Janus International Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark began coverage on Janus International Group in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Janus International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

NYSE JBI opened at $9.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. Janus International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.72 and a 1-year high of $15.94.

About Janus International Group (Get Rating)

Janus International Group, LLC designs, manufactures, and installs steel roll-up doors and building components for self-storage, industrial, and commercial door dealer markets. Its products include self-storage doors, wind load self-storage doors, and swing doors; interior hallway systems and locker systems; commercial roll up doors, including tension holding devices, spiral torque tubes, and adjustment in bracket systems; relocatable storage containers and movable additional storage structures; electronic locks, overlocks, and monitoring products for roll-up doors; and options, such as vision panels, insulation materials, upgrade repair kits, pantheon operators, and hoist operators.

