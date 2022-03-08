Jarvis+ Price Reaches $0.0038 (JAR)

Jarvis+ (CURRENCY:JAR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. One Jarvis+ coin can currently be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Jarvis+ has a total market cap of $409,825.82 and $332,350.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Jarvis+ has traded down 7.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002581 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00033838 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.58 or 0.00104707 BTC.

Jarvis+ Coin Profile

Jarvis+ is a coin. It launched on August 8th, 2018. Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,157,249 coins. Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis+ is a service of conversation in any IM, webpage, or App, a personal community assistant and a decentralized platform for community data & economy.Jarvis+ uses AI technology to empower communities and connect community members, while the Blockchain project can get closer to the community and understand the community better. “

Buying and Selling Jarvis+

