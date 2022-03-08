Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) a €7.90 Price Target

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA – Get Rating) has been assigned a €7.90 ($8.59) target price by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 63.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.00 ($9.78) price target on Schaeffler in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €7.50 ($8.15) target price on Schaeffler in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €8.80 ($9.57) target price on Schaeffler in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €9.00 ($9.78) target price on Schaeffler in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €7.00 ($7.61) target price on Schaeffler in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €7.96 ($8.65).

SHA traded down €0.20 ($0.22) on Tuesday, hitting €4.83 ($5.25). The company had a trading volume of 1,966,285 shares. Schaeffler has a 12-month low of €11.30 ($12.28) and a 12-month high of €16.74 ($18.20). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €6.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is €7.00.

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

