Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT)

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Newmont in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $5.60 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.53. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Newmont’s FY2025 earnings at $4.83 EPS.

Newmont (TSE:NGT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.96 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.22 billion.

Separately, National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$78.56.

Shares of TSE:NGT opened at C$99.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$78.93 billion and a PE ratio of 53.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$80.83 and its 200 day moving average is C$74.76. Newmont has a 52 week low of C$66.25 and a 52 week high of C$99.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.699 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Newmont’s payout ratio is 118.47%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

