Jefferies Financial Group Comments on South32 Limited’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SOUHY)

South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for South32 in a report issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $2.45 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.35.

Get South32 alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of South32 in a report on Friday, November 26th. Investec began coverage on shares of South32 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of South32 from GBX 230 ($3.01) to GBX 240 ($3.14) in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of South32 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, South32 presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.00.

OTCMKTS:SOUHY opened at $19.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.81. South32 has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $19.74.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from South32’s previous dividend of $0.11.

About South32 (Get Rating)

South32 Ltd. operates as a metal and mining company. It operates through the following segments: Worsley Alumina, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Brazil Alumina, South Africa Energy Coal, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Eagle Downs Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, South Africa Managanese, Cerro Matoso, Cannington, and Hermosa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for South32 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South32 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.