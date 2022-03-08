John Hancock Investors Trust Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 (NYSE:JHI)

John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.343 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.

John Hancock Investors Trust has raised its dividend by 6.8% over the last three years.

Shares of John Hancock Investors Trust stock opened at $16.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.50. John Hancock Investors Trust has a 12 month low of $15.80 and a 12 month high of $19.60.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in John Hancock Investors Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $350,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 25,263 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 78,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 36,377 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.01% of the company’s stock.

John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.

