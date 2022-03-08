John Hancock Investors Trust Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 (NYSE:JHI)

John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.343 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.
John Hancock Investors Trust has raised its dividend by 6.8% over the last three years.
Shares of John Hancock Investors Trust stock opened at $16.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.50. John Hancock Investors Trust has a 12 month low of $15.80 and a 12 month high of $19.60.
John Hancock Investors Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.
