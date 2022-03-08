John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs Buys New Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,000. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SHV. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 251,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 33,302 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 323.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 238.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period.

SHV stock remained flat at $$110.31 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,580,141. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.41. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $110.23 and a 52-week high of $110.53.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

