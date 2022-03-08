John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs Invests $150,000 in T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TBUX)

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TBUX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA TBUX traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $49.58. The company had a trading volume of 5,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,196. T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.45 and a 12-month high of $50.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.68.

