John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs Invests $43,000 in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:BNOV)

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:BNOV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter valued at about $192,000. Wolverine Trading LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November by 18.2% during the third quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 7,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November by 2,305.6% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 12,681 shares during the period.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - November alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BNOV traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.65. The company had a trading volume of 3,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,511. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.10. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November has a 12 month low of $29.96 and a 12 month high of $33.12.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:BNOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - November Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - November and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.