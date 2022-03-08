John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs Trims Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs trimmed its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 89,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,199 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for approximately 3.7% of John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $7,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of USMV. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,140,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,840,000 after purchasing an additional 824,242 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1,214.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 841,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,817,000 after purchasing an additional 777,061 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 35.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,484,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,626,000 after purchasing an additional 649,943 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 31.3% in the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,459,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,775,000 after purchasing an additional 587,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the third quarter valued at about $40,226,000.

BATS USMV traded down $1.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.08. 2,801,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.72. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

