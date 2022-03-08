Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Holdings Boosted by First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 104,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 721 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 3.2% of First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $17,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 290.7% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNJ traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $170.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 528,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,780,737. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $168.51 and a 200 day moving average of $166.36. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $179.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 54.29%.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.17.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

