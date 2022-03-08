Joyce Co. Ltd (ASX:JYC) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.08

Joyce Co. Ltd (ASX:JYC – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, March 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Thursday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Joyce’s previous interim dividend of $0.07.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.14.

About Joyce

Joyce Corporation Ltd retails kitchen and wardrobe products in Australia. It owns five Bedshed retail stores, as well as franchise Bedshed retail bedding stores. The company also operates kitchen and wardrobe stores under the Kitchen Connection and Wallspan brand names. Joyce Corporation Ltd was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

