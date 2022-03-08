Joyce Co. Ltd (ASX:JYC) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.08

Joyce Co. Ltd (ASX:JYC – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, March 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Thursday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Joyce’s previous interim dividend of $0.07.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.14.
About Joyce (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Macy’s Stock is Hitting on All Cylinders
- 3 Inflation Proof Stocks Worth the Price
- Marketbat Podcast:Trading Stocks With Ongoing Russia-Ukraine Crisis
- 3 Reputable Railroad Stocks to Buy Now
- Lucky Losers: 3 Earnings Losers to Buy on Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Joyce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joyce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.