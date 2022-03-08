JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Price Target to GBX 210

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 200 ($2.62) to GBX 210 ($2.75) in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 40.33% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 112 ($1.47) price target on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 155 ($2.03) target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.70) price target on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.28) target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hochschild Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 171.40 ($2.25).

Get Hochschild Mining alerts:

Hochschild Mining stock traded up GBX 26.05 ($0.34) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 149.65 ($1.96). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,784,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,233,692. Hochschild Mining has a 1-year low of GBX 68.25 ($0.89) and a 1-year high of GBX 215.60 ($2.82). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.78, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 113.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 133.43. The company has a market cap of £769.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hochschild Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hochschild Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.