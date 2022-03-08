JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by TPG Financial Advisors LLC

TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 100.0% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.3% during the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 146.1% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded down $0.91 on Tuesday, hitting $128.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,188,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,853,436. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $127.27 and a 12-month high of $172.96. The company has a market capitalization of $378.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $152.57 and a 200-day moving average of $159.28.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 26.06%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Barclays set a $202.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group set a $197.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Societe Generale lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.47.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

