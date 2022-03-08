Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) Shares Gap Down to $5.95

Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.95, but opened at $5.77. Just Eat Takeaway.com shares last traded at $5.72, with a volume of 42,334 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 9,800 ($128.41) to GBX 6,100 ($79.93) in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 7,300 ($95.65) to GBX 6,000 ($78.62) in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Just Eat Takeaway.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,738.57.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,378 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 301.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 111.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,173 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

