Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) Shares Gap Down to $5.95

Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.95, but opened at $5.77. Just Eat Takeaway.com shares last traded at $5.72, with a volume of 42,334 shares trading hands.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 9,800 ($128.41) to GBX 6,100 ($79.93) in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 7,300 ($95.65) to GBX 6,000 ($78.62) in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Just Eat Takeaway.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,738.57.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
Just Eat Takeaway.com Company Profile (NYSE:GRUB)
Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.
