Karah Herdman Parschauer Sells 5,140 Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Stock

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 5,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.95, for a total value of $323,563.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
RARE traded up $4.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.66. The company had a trading volume of 11,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,368. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 1.69. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.13 and a 1 year high of $133.82.
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $83.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.68 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 44.24% and a negative net margin of 129.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.34) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 396.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 18,715 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 113.2% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,947 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,484,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $293,025,000 after buying an additional 34,099 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 725,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,023,000 after buying an additional 219,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 455,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,288,000 after buying an additional 99,547 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.
