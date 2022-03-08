Karah Herdman Parschauer Sells 5,140 Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Stock

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 5,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.95, for a total value of $323,563.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

RARE traded up $4.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.66. The company had a trading volume of 11,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,368. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 1.69. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.13 and a 1 year high of $133.82.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $83.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.68 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 44.24% and a negative net margin of 129.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.34) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RARE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.60.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 396.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 18,715 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 113.2% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,947 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,484,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $293,025,000 after buying an additional 34,099 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 725,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,023,000 after buying an additional 219,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 455,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,288,000 after buying an additional 99,547 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

