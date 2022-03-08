Kforce Inc. (KFRC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on March 25th

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the business services provider on Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Kforce has increased its dividend payment by 17.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Kforce has a payout ratio of 25.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Kforce to earn $4.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.4%.

Shares of NASDAQ:KFRC opened at $68.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Kforce has a 52-week low of $49.89 and a 52-week high of $81.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.11.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98. The company had revenue of $410.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.23 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kforce will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Kforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Kforce from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.25.

In other news, President Joseph J. Liberatore sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total transaction of $2,597,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Kforce by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Kforce by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Kforce by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 3,106 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Kforce during the 4th quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Kforce during the 4th quarter worth about $302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

