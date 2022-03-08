Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Purchased by Dock Street Asset Management Inc.

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,537 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 303.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. 72.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KMB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $148.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.38.

In related news, Director Todd Maclin purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $136.01 per share, with a total value of $272,020.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KMB traded down $3.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.76. 32,361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,654,068. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $125.27 and a twelve month high of $145.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05. The company has a market cap of $42.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.64.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 284.26% and a net margin of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.57%.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

