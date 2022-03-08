Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Rating) by 78.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475,709 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Kinnate Biopharma were worth $2,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KNTE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 47.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,874,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,148,000 after buying an additional 600,832 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,847,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,531,000 after purchasing an additional 781,620 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,028,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,676,000 after purchasing an additional 8,508 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Kinnate Biopharma by 362.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 402,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,273,000 after acquiring an additional 315,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kinnate Biopharma by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 337,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,762,000 after acquiring an additional 99,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KNTE opened at $7.88 on Tuesday. Kinnate Biopharma Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.43 and a 1-year high of $37.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.14.

In other Kinnate Biopharma news, Director Carl L. Gordon purchased 30,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.95 per share, with a total value of $305,465.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Carl L. Gordon bought 156,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.22 per share, with a total value of $1,594,320.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 44.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KNTE. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Kinnate Biopharma from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinnate Biopharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.67.

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers. It develops KIN-2787, which is a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors (FGFR)2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including a Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12 inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

