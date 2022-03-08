Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 633,000 shares, a drop of 25.4% from the January 31st total of 849,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 615,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Kintara Therapeutics from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th.
Shares of KTRA stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.35. 239,766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,952. Kintara Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $2.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.78.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Kintara Therapeutics by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,122,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after buying an additional 561,820 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kintara Therapeutics by 82.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 125,883 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Kintara Therapeutics by 30.9% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 54,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 12,916 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kintara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Kintara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company’s stock.
About Kintara Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Kintara Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new cancer therapies. It focuses on VAL-083 and REM-001 pipelines. The company was founded by Jeffrey A. Bacha, Dennis M. Brown, and William J. Garner on June 24, 2009 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
