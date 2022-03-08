Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 633,000 shares, a drop of 25.4% from the January 31st total of 849,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 615,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Kintara Therapeutics from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of KTRA stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.35. 239,766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,952. Kintara Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $2.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.78.

Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kintara Therapeutics will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Kintara Therapeutics by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,122,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after buying an additional 561,820 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kintara Therapeutics by 82.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 125,883 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Kintara Therapeutics by 30.9% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 54,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 12,916 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kintara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Kintara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new cancer therapies. It focuses on VAL-083 and REM-001 pipelines. The company was founded by Jeffrey A. Bacha, Dennis M. Brown, and William J. Garner on June 24, 2009 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

