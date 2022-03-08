Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Short Interest Down 16.8% in February

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,780,000 shares, a drop of 16.8% from the January 31st total of 2,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 490,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Kirby stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.62. 3,977 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,670. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.31. Kirby has a 52 week low of $47.58 and a 52 week high of $72.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -16.74, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Kirby had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $591.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Kirby’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Kirby will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Kim B. Clarke sold 4,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total value of $257,844.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Kurt A. Niemietz sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total transaction of $52,897.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 44,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,897,000 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Kirby by 138.3% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,470,531 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $87,379,000 after buying an additional 853,331 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Kirby by 625.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 714,844 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $42,476,000 after buying an additional 616,326 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Kirby by 855.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 506,744 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,111,000 after buying an additional 453,721 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Kirby by 760.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 415,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $19,903,000 after buying an additional 366,766 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Kirby by 3,624.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 328,490 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $19,517,000 after buying an additional 319,669 shares during the period. 92.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.50.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

