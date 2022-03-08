KIWIGO Hits Market Capitalization of $630,411.90 (KGO)

KIWIGO (CURRENCY:KGO) traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 8th. During the last seven days, KIWIGO has traded up 31.9% against the U.S. dollar. KIWIGO has a total market capitalization of $630,411.90 and $20,466.00 worth of KIWIGO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KIWIGO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0149 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002615 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00043671 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,526.42 or 0.06605684 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38,410.75 or 1.00430319 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00043323 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00046558 BTC.

KIWIGO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,438,196 coins. KIWIGO’s official Twitter account is @kgocrypto

