KLX Energy Services (KLXE) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect KLX Energy Services to post earnings of ($2.72) per share for the quarter. KLX Energy Services has set its Q4 2021 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($2.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($1.64). The business had revenue of $139.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.00 million. KLX Energy Services had a negative net margin of 25.93% and a negative return on equity of 835.23%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($4.56) earnings per share.

Shares of KLXE opened at $10.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 2.49. KLX Energy Services has a one year low of $2.94 and a one year high of $18.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.36 and its 200-day moving average is $4.87.

In related news, insider Max Bouthillette sold 14,975 shares of KLX Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $46,123.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,635 shares of company stock worth $97,045. 18.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in KLX Energy Services stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE – Get Rating) by 134.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,446 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.95% of KLX Energy Services worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, R. F. Lafferty lifted their target price on KLX Energy Services from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th.

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of completion, intervention and production services and products to onshore oil and gas producing regions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains and Northeast. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

