Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Upgraded at Susquehanna

Susquehanna upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $69.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $62.00.

KNX has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Europe upped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.84.

Shares of NYSE:KNX opened at $51.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.43. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12 month low of $43.53 and a 12 month high of $62.29. The firm has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.18. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Knight-Swift Transportation’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.81%.

In related news, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 2,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total value of $115,577.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 3,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $199,803.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,370 shares of company stock worth $5,454,741. 27.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 57.6% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 336.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

