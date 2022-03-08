Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.250-$1.350 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $640 million-$650 million.Kontoor Brands also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.650-$4.750 EPS.

Kontoor Brands stock traded up $2.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.07. 686,757 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,488. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.20. Kontoor Brands has a fifty-two week low of $39.75 and a fifty-two week high of $69.16.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.44 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 151.71%. Kontoor Brands’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is 55.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kontoor Brands has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.80.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTB. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Kontoor Brands by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,728,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,075,000 after purchasing an additional 306,241 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Kontoor Brands by 129.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 450,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,388,000 after purchasing an additional 254,019 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Kontoor Brands by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 146,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,878,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Kontoor Brands by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.