Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Mar 8th, 2022

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.250-$1.350 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $640 million-$650 million.Kontoor Brands also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.650-$4.750 EPS.

Kontoor Brands stock traded up $2.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.07. 686,757 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,488. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.20. Kontoor Brands has a fifty-two week low of $39.75 and a fifty-two week high of $69.16.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.44 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 151.71%. Kontoor Brands’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is 55.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kontoor Brands has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.80.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTB. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Kontoor Brands by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,728,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,075,000 after purchasing an additional 306,241 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Kontoor Brands by 129.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 450,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,388,000 after purchasing an additional 254,019 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Kontoor Brands by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 146,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,878,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Kontoor Brands by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

Read More

Earnings History and Estimates for Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB)

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.