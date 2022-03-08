Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.150-$1.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $650 million-$660 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $691.67 million.Kontoor Brands also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.650-$4.750 EPS.

KTB traded up $2.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.07. The stock had a trading volume of 686,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,488. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34. Kontoor Brands has a 1-year low of $39.75 and a 1-year high of $69.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.10.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.44 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 151.71% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kontoor Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kontoor Brands presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KTB. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Kontoor Brands by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 146,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $4,878,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Kontoor Brands by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Kontoor Brands by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 6,537 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Kontoor Brands by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.