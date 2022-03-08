Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,131 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,119 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $3,397,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1,209.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 10,949 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 33,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 6,499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 179,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,013,000 after purchasing an additional 60,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $91.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

Shares of XOM opened at $87.12 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $87.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 65.31%.

Exxon Mobil declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $120,075,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $451,213.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,529,800 shares of company stock worth $122,121,988 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile (Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.