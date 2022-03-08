Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,562 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 6,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 43,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,433,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 35.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GLD stock opened at $186.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $172.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.25. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $157.13 and a 12 month high of $186.64.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

