Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $1.97 Million Stake in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,732 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $1,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Real Estate Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cousins Properties by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,487,000 after acquiring an additional 23,154 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 564,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,059,000 after acquiring an additional 9,062 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 2.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 871,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,511,000 after purchasing an additional 21,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 20.0% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CUZ opened at $39.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.40. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 1-year low of $33.83 and a 1-year high of $42.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.01.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.93. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 6.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 66.31%.

CUZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston. The company was founded by Thomas G.

