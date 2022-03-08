Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,972 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,972 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EFG. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 229.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 53.5% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Savior LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $87.30 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.86 and its 200 day moving average is $106.85.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

