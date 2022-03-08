Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Trading Up 9.3%

Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) traded up 9.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.32 and last traded at $6.14. 209,945 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 11,320,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.62.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded Kosmos Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $3.95 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.04.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.95 and a beta of 3.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 5.84% and a negative return on equity of 6.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KOS. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kosmos Energy by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 3,303 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Kosmos Energy by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 209,480 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 72,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 39.3% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 17,736 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 407,977 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firms assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

