Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.380-$0.410 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.53 billion-$1.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.55 billion.

DNUT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial downgraded Krispy Kreme from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Krispy Kreme from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Krispy Kreme from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Krispy Kreme from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Krispy Kreme presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:DNUT traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.09. 6,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,353,036. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Krispy Kreme has a 12 month low of $12.63 and a 12 month high of $21.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.08.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Krispy Kreme had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a positive return on equity of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $370.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.04 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Krispy Kreme will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DNUT. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Krispy Kreme during the third quarter valued at $124,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Krispy Kreme during the third quarter valued at $166,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Krispy Kreme during the third quarter valued at $61,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Krispy Kreme during the third quarter valued at $795,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Krispy Kreme during the third quarter valued at $168,000. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

