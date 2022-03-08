Kurt Knight Sells 25,850 Shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Stock

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) COO Kurt Knight sold 25,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total value of $94,869.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
NYSE:AMWL traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,647,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,389,091. The firm has a market cap of $958.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.53 and a 200-day moving average of $7.14. American Well Co. has a 12 month low of $3.45 and a 12 month high of $24.92.
American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.93 million. American Well had a negative return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 69.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that American Well Co. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Well by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of American Well during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of American Well during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of American Well during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Gagnon Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Well during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.31% of the company’s stock.
American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.
