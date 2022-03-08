Kurt Knight Sells 25,850 Shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Stock

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) COO Kurt Knight sold 25,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total value of $94,869.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:AMWL traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,647,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,389,091. The firm has a market cap of $958.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.53 and a 200-day moving average of $7.14. American Well Co. has a 12 month low of $3.45 and a 12 month high of $24.92.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.93 million. American Well had a negative return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 69.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that American Well Co. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMWL. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on American Well from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American Well from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Cowen lowered their target price on American Well from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on American Well from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on American Well from $13.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.03.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Well by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of American Well during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of American Well during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of American Well during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Gagnon Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Well during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

