KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. KVH Industries had a negative return on equity of 3.83% and a negative net margin of 10.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. KVH Industries updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

KVH Industries stock opened at $8.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $168.59 million, a PE ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 0.66. KVH Industries has a 12 month low of $8.16 and a 12 month high of $14.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KVHI. Barclays PLC increased its position in KVH Industries by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,517 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 12,204 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in KVH Industries by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 85,503 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 4,318 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in KVH Industries by 129.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 56,028 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 31,579 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in KVH Industries by 141.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,171 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in KVH Industries by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KVHI shares. Raymond James raised KVH Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KVH Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

KVH Industries, Inc engages in the provision of internet, television and voice services via satellite to mobile users at sea and on land. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation. The Mobile Connectivity segment consists of satellite television and internet solutions and media and content delivery solutions.

