L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised L.B. Foster from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th.

Shares of FSTR opened at $15.20 on Friday. L.B. Foster has a 52-week low of $12.62 and a 52-week high of $19.47. The company has a market capitalization of $164.68 million, a PE ratio of 44.71 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.22). L.B. Foster had a return on equity of 0.83% and a net margin of 0.71%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that L.B. Foster will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of L.B. Foster by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 35,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of L.B. Foster by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 29,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L.B. Foster during the 4th quarter worth about $24,663,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L.B. Foster Co engages in providing products and services for the rail industry and solutions to support infrastructure projects. It operates through the following segments: Rail Technologies & Services and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail Technologies & Services segment consists of manufacturing and distribution businesses that provide products and services for freight and passenger railroads and industrial companies.

