L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $240.00 to $291.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. L3Harris Technologies traded as high as $273.83 and last traded at $270.90, with a volume of 10253 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $266.88.

LHX has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Raymond James cut their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.73.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,040,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 128.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 296.9% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $52.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $223.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 13.26%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.79%.

About L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.